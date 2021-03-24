The mother of a 25-year-old lady, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Ho in the Volta Region, has disclosed that the two started dating when they were in Junior High School.

Linda Gbologa said she didn’t know that the two Senior High School (SHS) graduates, who have been dating for six years, were at loggerheads.

Harriet Kafui Ahiati’s mother said initially, her family and Jay Dordorye’s family did not agree to the relationship and did all they could to separate them.

Madam Gbologa said the two have lived in harmony with Mr Dordorye coming over to their house to eat and sometimes spend the night.

According to the 43-year-old, she received a call from someone who asked where she was on Wednesday morning.

“I responded that I was out of town and by the time I got home I saw my daughter in a pool of blood. I couldn’t do anything but cry while the police consoled me and took the body away,” she said.

Residents of Ho in the Volta Region woke up to the sad news of another love story gone wrong after news broke that Mr Dordorye had reportedly murdered his girlfriend.

The 26-year-old, who plays for Silion Football Club, a second division team, later attempted to take his own life by hanging twice. He also slit his throat and stabbed himself in the stomach twice but did not die.

Mr Dordorye is currently being treated at the Volta Regional Hospital after he was arrested by the Ho Municipal Police command.

JoyNew’s Ivy Setorjie reported that the incident happened at about 10:pm on Monday but those around got to know about it around midnight.

A witness told JoyNews that they heard the suspect calling for his mother to come to his aid because “something bad had happened to him where he was.”

“Then we heard a loud noise of a scream of the boy [Dordorye] saying ‘I am in trouble o’. So we all rushed over to see that he had killed his girlfriend.”

Upon entering his room, they saw a pool of blood on the floor as well as blood splattered on the walls. In addition, they realised that the ceiling fan, from which he tried to hang himself had been ripped from the ceiling.

According to the witness, the suspect’s intestines were gushing out of his stomach after he had stabbed himself repeatedly in an attempt to take his life.