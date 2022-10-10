A youth has been found guilty of the “revenge” killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat.

Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart in Woolwich, south east London, in July 2021.

A boy, 16, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter but cleared of murder.

He was also convicted of wounding a second victim, having a blade and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Four other youths, aged between 16 and 20, were cleared of murder, manslaughter and attempted murder.

However, one of them, aged 16 was convicted of wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Another, aged 17, was convicted of having an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Prosecution barrister Danny Robinson KC had told jurors how the group went to Woolwich “intent on revenge” for a stabbing in Dartford nine days previously.

Mr Habimana and two other young men walked towards them and “within seconds”, the 16-year-old produced his weapon with which he fatally stabbed Mr Habimana, who ran up the road before collapsing by a bus stop.



An off-duty police officer intervened to stop the fight and the defendants fled.

Officers later found the umbrella stem, knife blade and handle discarded nearby.

Sentencing was adjourned to a date to be fixed.