Law professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare, is shocked at the decision taken by management of Achimota School not to admit two first-year students in dreadlocks.

According to him, public schools have always tolerated religious rights and could not fathom why Rastafarianism should be an exception.

Kwaku Azar, as he is popularly called, cited how Achimota School allowed Major Boakye Gyan, then student to practice “ancestral worship” to buttress his point.

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

“Achimota allowed Major Boakye Gyan to practice his ancestral worshipping religion. Allowing Rastafarians to wear their dreads will not interfere with any educational objective,” he wrote on Facebook.

The freshman, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, was denied admission after he refused to cut off his dreadlocks.

Achimota School authorities, backed by its Parent Teacher Association, insist as part of the rules of the school, all students must have low-cut hair.

But many critics, including Professor Azar, argue that, using the dreadlocks as the only condition blocking his admission into school is unfair.

Below is his Facebook post: