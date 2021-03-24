Good Morning Ghana host, Randy Abbey and his wife, Theresa Abbey, have christened their adorable twins.

The private ceremony took place in Accra on Monday, March 22, 2021.

In the photos, Mr Abbey, who is also a football administrator, was clad in all white, same as his wife.

From the photos, the two were captured holding their newly born twins. Mr Abbey, who recently returned from Mauritania with the U-20 Afcon trophy as the chairman of the Black Satellites management committee, and his wife, looked very delighted.

The ceremony was attended by prominent personalities including former First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

Seasoned sports journalist, Nathaniel Attoh, who played the role of MC at the event, shared the news on social media with pictures.

He wrote on Instagram: “Congratulations to my brother Randy Abbey PhD. and his lovely wife Tessa on the Christening of their twins. This is indeed a double blessing.”