Personnel from the Ghana Police Service have trooped to the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to maintain calm after students besieged the campus.

This comes after the school ordered students who could not pay their school fees on time to defer their programme for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The students, clad in black and red attire, stormed the school in their numbers to register their displeasure.

However, the police, led by the Regional Commander of Operations, ACP Kwesi Ofori, arrived in the school in the early hours of the day to ensure calm.

The disgruntled students massed up at the entrance of the school’s Osu Campus and chanted songs.

