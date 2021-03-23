Students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) are angry over a directive management of the school gave students who paid their fees late.

The GIJ on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, ordered students who could not pay their school fees on time to defer their programme.

This directive is on the back of the school’s pending end of first semester examination which is scheduled to take place from March 29, 2021, to April 19, 2021.

The school, in a press statement, ordered the affected students to comply and act accordingly.

Below is the statement:

The students have resolved to ‘occupy campus’ to express their displeasure at management.

GIJ fees increased

Ahead of the 2020/2021 academic year, the school’s management increased the fees to be paid by students by 5%.

Per the new fee schedule, regular students pursuing the Institute’s Bachelor in Communication Studies programme pay GH¢2,520.00 whilst those pursuing a Diploma in Communication Studies (Regular and Weekend) will have to pay GH¢2,310.00 as academic fees.

For level 300 Top-up fresh students (Weekend), their new academic fee is now GH¢3,100 whereas their colleagues in level 400 will have to pay GH¢2,730.00

The fee for first-year Diploma in Communication Studies (evening) students is now GH¢2,660.00 whilst their colleagues in the weekend class will pay GH¢2,900.00.

Due to these increases, many of the students were not able to pay their fees on time but the option to defer their programme they maintained is unfair.

They will, therefore, protest to compel management to rescind the decision.