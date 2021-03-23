Coconut oil is incredibly versatile and can be used to treat a lot of different issues.

Coconut oil is recognised as something of a beauty cure-all, whether that be for brightening skin or for preventing split ends.

Its many benefits aren’t only limited to outward beauty. Coconut oil is quickly becoming a nutritionist-recommended oil for cooking, too, as long as it is used in moderation and conjunction with a balanced diet.

When it comes to weight loss, coconut oil is in a league of its own compared to other cooking oils. Its components have the incredible ability to prevent fat accumulation, stimulate metabolism, and curb hunger.

Coconut oil keeps your metabolic rate raised for 24 hours at consumption, allowing for a greater amount of fat burning and a raised energy rate. The good news is that it’s just as easy to add to your diet as any other cooking oil.

Here are some ways to use the oil to lose weight:

Eat a spoonful a day

The most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to coconut oil is moderation. Coconut oil helps curb your appetite, but that isn’t to say coconut oil doesn’t have calories of its own. Like any other oil, coconut oil contains saturated fats.

Start by consuming one tablespoon a day. Users sometimes report feeling an initial queasiness with coconut oil, so ease your body into it. Even after an adjustment period, your intake should still be limited to two to three tablespoons daily.

Replace cooking oils with coconut oil

If eating spoonful of coconut oil sounds a tad too intense, use it as a cooking oil instead. It can replace butter or olive oil in your favourite recipes, like smoothies or even desserts.

Add to hot water or tea

Looking for an easy way to ingest coconut oil? Try adding a spoonful to hot water or herbal tea in the morning.

Coconut oil is initially solid, but it will melt into your drink as you stir. If cooking with coconut oil seems intimidating, this is an easy way to add it to your diet.

Ingest 20 minutes before mealtime

Coconut oil is a natural appetite inhibitor, another reason why it’s useful for weight loss in a way other cooking oils aren’t. The reason? Coconut oil is what scientists call a “medium-chain triglyceride.”

The presence of this particular type of fatty acid not only decreases our accumulation of body fat, but it works as an appetite suppressant by increasing feelings of fullness. This is one of the most immediate ways to use coconut oil for weight loss.



