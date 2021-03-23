Tips to help rediscover the passionate form you once had with your partner.

Sex sometimes gets monotonous after you have been doing it repeatedly with the same person for a bit.

And the effect of this predictability on that aspect of your relationship is that the spark fizzles out.

To begin a pattern of steamy romance or to rediscover the red hot sensual form you and your partner once had, the five tips below are just for you:

1. Bring back that spontaneity

One major way to get stuck in a sexual rut is by becoming a one-trick pony.

You need switch things up! And do it in such, exciting, unexpected ways that will be thrilling for your partner.

If it’s mono-dimensional all the time, that spark will likely stay dead for longer.

2. Talk it up

There’s also something mind-blowing about sexy talk… the type that does not happen in the bedroom.

Whisper it, or text your partner and set the mood with a promise of what you intend to do to him or her later. Being specific and as explicit as possible will be more effective.

Do this occasionally as opposed to beginning the buildup only when you get into the bedroom.

3. More morning sex

Become a fan of regular morning sex. It’s a great way to start your day, anyway.

According to one 2010 study, having sex in the morning can make you feel upbeat for the rest of the day. So, what’s there to not love about it?

4. Fun and games

A little strip tease and other games to ramp up the anticipation won’t hurt.

If my husband and I are getting ready to go out but I’m in the mood for a little action later, then I make sure to get dressed last and spend the entire time getting ready wearing just a sexy bra and panties.

He almost always wants to do something right away, but I usually shoo him off. That way when we get home later, we’re both practically bursting with anticipation, writes an anonymous wife, who has been married for one year.

5. Anywhere but the bedroom

Take up the challenge where you have to stay away from the bedroom whenever you want to have sex.

Doing it on the bed every time kind of limits the experience.

Change scenery. The shower, the couch in the living room and the furniture in the dining area are all waiting to get some of the action too.

Make it happen.