Suspended member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, is pained about what he described as ill-treatment being meted to him by leadership.

According to him, he is being vilified for expressing his candid opinion on happenings in the party.

“I don’t know what they will gain for suspending me. They are using a sledge hammer on a mosquito like me,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The NDC, in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, suspended the presidential hopeful.

He is among others accused of engaging in anti-party conduct and also for breaking his own promises to be of good conduct.

According to him, the decision by the party, after appearing before the NDC’s Disciplinary Committee, was unfair.

As someone who has served the party for 29 years and even went to prison for NDC, he expected them to treat him with kids gloves.

“Do you know how it feels to go prison for NDC? Are they saying I did that in vain?” He bemoaned.

Mr Atubiga, who believes the Committee erred, said he will petition the party to revoke his suspension.

“I have not done anything wrong to warrant this treatment. I’m a 46-year-old with wife and children; I’m very responsible who deserves better,” the presidential hopeful added.