Some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure at the actions and decisions of authorities of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

The school, in a presser on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, ordered students who could not pay their school fees on time to defer their programme for the 2020/2021 academic year.

This directive is on the back of the school’s pending end of first semester examination which is scheduled to take place from March 29, 2021, to April 19, 2021.

The situation has since sparked an uproar amid demonstration from the student body and the #justiceforgijstudents trend on social media.

Many, including actor cum politician, John Dumelo, have described it as unfair treatment and heartless decision.

Others also believe it is just an abuse of power by the university, hence the need for the necessary action to be taken against the school.

Read some reactions below:

Hello #CitiCBS team, the management of GIJ has locked the school refusing students entry as they anticipate a protest from the student body. #justiceforgijstudents pic.twitter.com/Vb43xKnjfu — Osei Bernard Esar Ebo (@Original_Ebo) March 24, 2021

You did not provide data for online exams, you increased fees despite Covid 19, still we no bore. Now students suffer pay fees, one week to exams rydii you dey come flow we say make students defer. Which school does that for Christ sake? #justiceforgijstudents pic.twitter.com/TTIZB8ehHm — Kennedy Twumasi (@kenny_twumasi) March 24, 2021

You dey owe fees at GIJ but you were supporting Achimota school on this app shouting “Rules are Rules”. Now how you go write your exam?#justiceforgijstudents pic.twitter.com/kDcnex0axO — Abdul Muhaimin Fusein (@Mister_Glen) March 24, 2021

I’m told the registration portal for #GIJ has been down for some months,so students who paid their fees before the deadline have not been able to register. They have filed complaints with authorities of the school and nothing has been done.This is unfair! #justiceforgijstudents — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) March 24, 2021

Why was the registration portal still opened if management wasn’t ready to entertain late registration. Grand exhibition of incompetence from our politicians to now our school authorities. I don’t preach “VAWULENCE” but we have been patient for so long #justiceforgijstudents pic.twitter.com/QFKGVWhZJ8 — Unapologetic Motivation (@vela_kt) March 24, 2021

GIJ management has become something else. They claim they are training PROs & is this how they expect us to handle our publics in future.

Can’t they just listen to the students, calm us down and at least give an assurance to do something. It’s sad oh #justiceforgijstudents — Mz Konadu (@philipa_konadu) March 24, 2021

It’s unfair to tell students to defer after late payments. Simply unfair! #justiceforgijstudents — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) March 24, 2021

GIJ students are always treated as creche children. Obey before complain has been the norm. Even after failing to provide the promised data last year, fees got increased, lectures back online, data and hostel charges still a burden. Suddenly another one #justiceforgijstudents pic.twitter.com/nrqmsSj4li — Frank Appiah (@sportyfrank) March 24, 2021

Eiiih ,even freshers have been denied access to the new campus eiii.this morning.#justiceforgijstudents pic.twitter.com/mxKnl7ArEe — NYAMEBA News Online.Com (@ComNyameba) March 24, 2021

It takes the school management years to fix problems associated with student results but it takes them minutes to cause pandemonium and confusion. This must end. You are because I am. @GHOneTV @tv3_ghana #justiceforgijstudents @TheBuduAnnor @benkoku pic.twitter.com/uR7FYWCn4I — Edem Tutu (@QwessiVine) March 24, 2021

Osu Harvard has done it again. Well I know at the end of the day. GIJ Students Exams matters so this matter will be resolved. #justiceforgijstudents — ElectionPetition Ba (@Fayah_Sunbae) March 24, 2021

Look at what GIJ did to @gyaigyimii some time ago. This quite guy became violent.



We are seeing another repeat of needless stress of the students again.#justiceforgijstudents pic.twitter.com/8PuhVdZ60S — Ghana First! 🇬🇭 (@Gyamfilee) March 24, 2021

I don’t know what informed such decision during a cataclysmic pandemic without factoring the struggle students go through to make late payments. Its sad. GIJ students are in solidarity with those affected. I intend to occupy campus today & support them#justiceforgijstudents — Abdul Mumin Kamal (@muminkamal12) March 24, 2021

#justiceforgijstudents



It’s time leaders of various institutions stop abusing power. What crime has this student commit to be going through this hash decision by management?



GIJ management should rescind their decision. What a heartless decision 😡 pic.twitter.com/2HQeNVwppB — Nana C’wesi (@NanaCwesi01) March 24, 2021