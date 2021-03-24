GIJ protest

Some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure at the actions and decisions of authorities of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

The school, in a presser on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, ordered students who could not pay their school fees on time to defer their programme for the 2020/2021 academic year.

This directive is on the back of the school’s pending end of first semester examination which is scheduled to take place from March 29, 2021, to April 19, 2021.

The situation has since sparked an uproar amid demonstration from the student body and the #justiceforgijstudents trend on social media.

Many, including actor cum politician, John Dumelo, have described it as unfair treatment and heartless decision.

Others also believe it is just an abuse of power by the university, hence the need for the necessary action to be taken against the school.

Read some reactions below:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR