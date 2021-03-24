Musician Mzbel has bared it all for her fans to prove she is the best sex educator the country has ever produced.

Now a ‘goddess of love and sex’, Mzbel has blinded fans with some photos of when she was enjoying her bathroom session.

She was photographed in a jacuzzi adorned with roses as she directs water from her hand shower unto her skin.

The photo also indicates she was in for a fun time, with bottles of wine and a glass displayed beside her.

Mzbel’s fans have gushed over the photos with some expressing envy.

Photos below:

Mzbel

Mzbel