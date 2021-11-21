GES receives financial clearance to recruit over 16,000 teachers

The Ministry of Education has received financial clearance to enable the Ghana Education Service (GES) to recruit 16,850 newly trained teachers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, which indicated the clearance expires on December 31, 2022, and cannot be used thereafter.

The statement directed, among other things, the Director-General of the GES to ensure that the newly trained teachers have their documents processed in time and placed on the mechanised payroll early enough.

This, according to the Ministry, is to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to effect payment of their salaries.

“The Controller and Accountant-General is requested to effect the payment of salaries of the newly trained teachers and make appropriate deductions of Social Security and Income Tax to SSNIT and the Domestic Tax Division of Ghana Revenue Authority respectively,” part of the statement added.

