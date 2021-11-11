Lovely photos from the marriage ceremony of the niece of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, have popped up online.

The kente-themed ceremony reportedly took place over the weekend.

In one of the photos, the chief scribe, popularly referred to as General Mosquito, was spotted in a pose with the bride.

Though there is very little information about the niece, it is believed the photo was taken at a time General Mosquito introduced her to the guests and offered her hand in marriage.

Another saw the newlyweds in a lovely pose with the groom’s hand wrapped around his wife’s waist.

