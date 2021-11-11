Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, is a Ghanaian politician and the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Lovely photos from the marriage ceremony of the niece of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, have popped up online.

The kente-themed ceremony reportedly took place over the weekend.

In one of the photos, the chief scribe, popularly referred to as General Mosquito, was spotted in a pose with the bride.

Though there is very little information about the niece, it is believed the photo was taken at a time General Mosquito introduced her to the guests and offered her hand in marriage.

Another saw the newlyweds in a lovely pose with the groom’s hand wrapped around his wife’s waist.

ALSO READ:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR