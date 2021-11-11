Highlife legend, Abrantie Amakye Dede has endorsed the popular music reality show by Adom TV dubbed ‘Nsoromma’.

The celebrated musician has also stated his willingness and readiness to be a judge on the show when he is called upon.

The Nsoromma show is aimed at discovering music talents as well as promoting highlife music among the youth.

Being someone who is interested in nurturing such talents, Amakye Dede offered to be a judge on Nsoromma Season 4.

What made him fall in love with the show, the highlife legend explained, was when one of the contestants in Season 1, Righteous Vandyke performed one of his songs effortlessly.

“I was shocked when I saw the young man singing my song; I really enjoyed it and I’m ready to be a judge if invited,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme, Thursday.

Launched in 2018, Nsoromma is a talent competition that seeks to give children between the ages of eight and 12, the platform to develop and nurture their invaluable skills as singers.

Again, it is aimed at reviving Highlife music in Ghana and enabling participants to gain experience as performers.

Righteous Vandyke won the maiden edition of the show.

Auditions for Season 4 are slated for November 13 and 14 in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Listen to Abrantie Amakye Dede in the audio below: