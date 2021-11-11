The Minority in Parliament has warned that it will resist any attempt by the police to intimidate Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu, and other members.

The MP for Madina Constituency was nearly arrested during a demonstration against bad roads in his constituency.

However, speaking for the Minority side in Parliament, Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed, said the police don’t have the capacity to determine who erred on the side of the law.

He said the only institution that has the capacity and expertise to determine whether someone has erred or not is the court.

“If you say he should be held responsible and liable, you are concluding that he committed a crime,’’ he revealed in an interview with Joy News, Wednesday.

The Minority cautioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to respect the law which provides for immunity from service of process and arrest.

“What we are asking from the IGP is to respect Article 117, Article 188, and Article 122,” he said.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs are being hypocritical.

He said he believes there is a design by the NPP government to arrest the Madina MP and former President John Dramani Mahama.

“The Executive is manipulating not only just the Caucus even the Police. There is a design by this government to arrest Sosu and extend it to President Mahama,” he said.

“They will meet stiff resistance they have never anticipated,’’ he cautioned.

He further advised the Majority in Parliament to demonstrate some level of independence as they are part of the Legislative Arm of government.

