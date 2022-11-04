The Police have arrested Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu, for alleged reckless and inconsiderate driving.

The lawmaker, according to Police sources, was arrested on 3rd November 2022.

This was after he was seen driving in the middle of the road around Airport in his vehicle with registration number GB-9776-21 allegedly with no regard for law-abiding pedestrians and other road users.

His vehicle has since been impounded by the Police.

ALSO READ:

Court issues warrant for Sosu’s arrest

IGP lifts interdiction on the personal bodyguard of Madina MP

The lawmaker has also been charged to appear in court.