Madina Member of Parliament (MP) Francis Xavier Sosu will contest unopposed in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries scheduled for May 13.

This follows the disqualification of his sole contender, Prince Moses Zakaria after his vetting on Monday, April 3.

The disqualification was reportedly based on the fact that he was a former General Secretary of the United Front Party (UFP).

The renowned human rights lawyer who was successful with his vetting expressed appreciation to God for giving him another opportunity to lead the people of Madina in Parliament.

However, the aggrieved contender has announced plans to go independent as he accused the vetting committee of bias.

Mr Sosu who is a first-time MP snatched the seat from former Madina MP, Bonfiace Abubabakr Siddique of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).