Nanton Member of Parliament(MP), Mohammed Hardi Tuferi, has broken silence on a near-fatal accident he was involved in last Friday.

Kwabena, a driver whose car was hit narrated the incident occurred at 9:00 pm on the Ghana Institute of Journalism road (GIJ) from the Absa clubhouse.

Kwabena said the MP was speeding and his car run into his which is beyond repair as the impact was great.

Giving an account of his side of the story, Mr Tuferi admitted he was speeding in order to arrive in Parliament on time.

The MP said he had visited his wife and sick daughter who was on admission at the International Maritime Hospital.

However, he had to rush back to the Chamber after being informed about the crucial voting which was to be conducted.

Despite reports and images which captured his vehicle in a bad state, Mr Tuferi speaking on Accra-based Citi FM indicated the accident was not fatal as he did not even notice he was injured.

He said he sustained a deep cut but his attention was drawn to it only after he arrived in Parliament and was rushing to the Chamber.

“I didn’t even know blood was all over me and I was going to enter the Chamber but was told I had blood on me. I was taken to one of the washrooms where the nurses and some doctors in Parliament came and dressed me up,” he narrated.