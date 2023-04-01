New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferi has reportedly been involved in an accident.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Mr Tuferi was said to be rushing to Parliament to partake in a crucial vote on the government’s revenue bills which was laid for consideration.

Despite the incident, the MP made it to Parliament by ambulance to report before being rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Details of the cause of the accident remain sketchy.

However, photos of his mangled vehicle has gone viral on social media.