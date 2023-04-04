A 30-year-old motor rider, Ebo Timothy has met his untimely death after he was crushed by a tipper truck with the registration number GN 9592-17 at Kweku Ansah on the Awutu Bereku- Bontrase road.

An eyewitness told Adom News the tipper truck fully loaded with sand was coming from Awutu Ahentia towards Awutu Bereku while the deceased was also from the opposite direction.

The speeding tipper truck driver in an attempt to dodge potholes on the road crashed Timothy.

The deceased who is a resident of Awutu Bentum was going home when the unfortunate incident happened.

Meanwhile, some angry okada riders who ply the Awutu Bereku to Bontrase road have threatened reprisal attacks should any of their colleagues be killed again.

According to them, the tipper truck drivers always drive recklessly on their roads with no priority for human lives.

ALSO READ:

Brave driver crashes motor rider who snatched his iPhone to death

Motor rider dies in crash on Sofoline-Abuakwa highway

The Awutu Beraku Police Patrol Team led by Inspector Akrofi J. K have conveyed the body to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.