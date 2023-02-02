Private legal practitioner, Francis Xavier Sosu, is leading the family of the 32-year-old man who died due to alleged police brutality at West Hills Mall at Weija.

According to him, he wants to use this case as an example to stop police brutality in the country.

Deceased, Shadrach Arloo

Late Shadrach Arloo, who is brother of gospel musician, Perpetual Didier, reportedly died during a scuffle with a police officer who wanted to search his bag at the West Hills Mall.

A civilian, who reportedly used taser on the deceased, is currently being held as suspect to the crime.

This case, which went viral on social media, is being investigated by the Police Professional Standards Bureau.

But lawyer Sosu in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday said the police seem to be shifting the blame on the civilian who used the taser on the deceased.

“The attempt to exonerate the police officer involved in the act is very unfortunate. What they have put out does not reflect what happened,” he bemoaned.

He maintained that, the police cannot extricate themselves from the death of Shadrach because the officer was complicit.

Mr Sosu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Madina, claimed, in a video available to them, the deceased was struggling to breath due to how the police officer had handcuffed him on the floor.

“This is a clear case of police brutality leading to murder. The police should stop telling us cock and bull story,” he fumed.

The Madina MP could not fathom why a police officer paid to protect lives and property will manhandle an unarmed civilian which will lead to his death.

Mr Sosu vowed to seek justice for the late Arloo and others who have lost loved ones through police brutalities.

ALSO READ

Policeman beats brother of popular gospel musician to death

Police investigate alleged murder of gospel musician’s brother by officers

His soul is crying for justice – Gospel musician who lost brother to police ‘brutality’

Obaapa Christy mourns with gospel singer who lost brother to police ‘brutality’