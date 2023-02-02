An elderly man and his daughter died on the spot after the Mercedes Benz bus they were travelling in collided with a Tipper truck on the outskirts of Onwe on the Ejisu-Kuntenase road.

Kwame Mensah, 80, and Sarfo Emmanuella, 23, paid the ultimate price while a Seventh-Day Adventist Church pastor sustained severe injuries.

The pastor, who is in critical condition, is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The accident occurred on Monday, January 31, at about 11: 00a.m.

According to reports, the bus with registration number GW 7329-X with three other passengers onboard from the Onwi to Achina direction veered off into the lane of an oncoming Tipper truck whilst negotiating a curve.

Police sources say the accident occurred less than two minutes after Pastor Obeng picked up Mr Mensah and his daughter who stood by the roadside waiting for transportation.

The two had visited the Onwe Health Centre.

Mr Mensah and his daughter died on the spot, while Mr Obeng and another victim who survived the accident were transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The mangled Benz bus and the Tipper truck have since been towed away.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at a nearby morgue.