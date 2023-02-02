The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has reiterated his commitment to improving the education system in Ghana.

According to him, his zeal to facilitate an improved sector during his tenure goes beyond mere rhetorics.

The Minister has come under criticism recently for some public comments regarding Ghana’s approach to educating its populace.

But speaking in an exclusive interview on the AM Show, the educationist insisted that his speeches are only geared towards drawing attention to the problems to create a sense of urgency among the stakeholders.

“I think we create awareness by telling people so that there is a sense of urgency and by the way, this is what is going on. It doesn’t mean that you are just talking about it and you are just one of them,” he said.

However, Dr Adutwum told JoyNews that it does not end there.

He told host, Bernice Abu-Baidoo Lansah that many of the challenges he talks about are at various stages of being addressed.

“I should create a sense of urgency for all of us that something is not right. I need to fix it but I’m a fixer, not a talker. So if something is not right, I’ll talk about it but if they follow me, they will see that I’m doing something about what I’m talking about,” he concluded.