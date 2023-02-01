Popular gospel musician, Perpetual Didier, has said the family will not relent on their quest to seek justice for her brother who died as a result of police brutality.

“The death cannot speak but his soul is crying for justice and the family will not relent on our quest for justice.

“We just hope the Ghana Police Service will do a diligent job for justice to prevail. I’m on my knees begging every Ghanaian to support us,” she appealed.

A yet-to-be-identified policeman allegedly beat a 32-year-old man, Shadrach Arloo, to death at West Hills Mall in Accra.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Mr Arloo had gone to the mall to buy some items he was expected to carry along with him to his sister in Germany.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, the musician stated the family is in shock and still cannot come to terms with the circumstances that led to the untimely death.

“Our town, Mpataba in the Jomoro District has been thrown into a state of mourning both old and young because the situation is a very difficult one for us to understand and accept,” she said amidst uncontrollable tears on the show.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday stated investigations have commenced with the musician contacted to assist.

Mrs Didier has, therefore, demanded the findings of the investigations are made public.



