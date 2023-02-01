An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has advised political party communicators to work voluntarily.

Reacting to the sit-down strike of some NPP communicators due to unpaid allowances, he said “that behaviour and understanding of politics is not right, we have to change.”

The aggrieved communicators in the Ashanti Region lamented that neglect from party executives with regards to their welfare caused them to take the action.

They bemoaned that their efforts in helping the party to win the 2016 and 2020 general elections have not been rewarded by the party’s leadership.

But the former General Secretary advised the service to the country is what’s necessary.

Mr Agyepong suggested on Accra-based Atinka TV “I believe we need to give them important jobs to do.”

He mentioned that Ghana has lost patriotism and nationalism values which are vital for a country’s progress.

According to him, sacrifice, selflessness, service, devotion, voluntary, and dedication are key to building a democratic country like Ghana.