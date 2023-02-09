The Bono Regional Com­municators of the New Patri­otic Party (NPP) say they have boycotted all radio discussions in the region in connection with the deplorable condition of the Kuotokrom-Yawhima road in the Sunyani Municipality.

A statement signed by Mr Asomah Salia, the Chairman of the Bono Regional Communica­tors of the NPP, asked the government to reshape the roads and spare them (communicators) of insults from residents.

Copies of the statement were sent to the office of the President, Ministers of Finance, Roads and Highways as well as the regional and national leadership of the NPP and the Bono Regional Minister.

“Residents along the road have been casting insinuations on the leadership of the party and ridicul­ing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, thereby making the government unpopular in the eyes of the people all because of the bad nature of the road,” the statement added.

“The regular phone callers in the Region, particularly, those in and around the affected places have become the target, being threatened day in and day out,” it added, saying the deplorable condition of the stretch served as a death trap.

“Asthmatic patients around are finding it difficult to survive, while school children and teachers could easily contract respiratory diseases because of the dusty nature of the road,” the statement indicated.

It explained that all efforts made by the leadership of the NPP in the region and the Bono Regional Coordinating Council to solve the problem had been unfruitful, saying the sad situation had infuriated the residents.

The statement, however, commended the government for developmental projects executed in the region and called on them to facilitate the speedy construc­tion and completion of the road.

Until something is done immediately, it added there is no way the communicators could continue to discharge their duties.