NPP communicators declare sit-down strike

Some Communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have declared a sit-down strike.

The action, according to them, takes effect from Monday, January 30, 2023, until further notice.

The aggrieved party communicators, who have bemoaned neglect from party executives, say the action is to press home their demands with regards to their welfare.

A statement issued by the Regional Communications Director, Dennis Kwakwa, has asked members to comply with the directive accordingly.

This comes on the back of a similar action in May 2021, due to which they boycotted radio and TV programmes to signal to appropriate quarters their plight for immediate intervention.

They lamented their efforts in helping the party to win the 2016 and 2020 general elections have not been rewarded by the party’s leadership.

Below is the statement:

ANNOUNCEMENT

At a General Meeting of Regional and National Communications Directors, a conclusion was made that from Tomorrow, Monday, 30th January 2023, ALL COMMUNICATORS are embarking on a SIT-DOWN STRIKE until further notice.

This is to press home demands from the National Party as regards Communicators’ Welfare.

YOU’RE HEREBY OBLIGED TO COMPLY WITH THIS DIRECTIVE.

Dennis KwaKwa

Ashanti Regional Comm Director