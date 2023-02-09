Celebrated musician Kojo Antwi and his family on Saturday, February 11, will hold a 40-day observance ceremony for his late father.

The event aimed at honouring the late Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten will be held at the Tesano Police Training School’s officers’ mess forecourt.

The event is expected to begin at 10:00am on Saturday and end at 5:00pm the same day.

In a video announcing the 40-day observance, Kojo Antwi shared never seen before pictures of his late father.

The music maestro announced on January 2, that he had lost his father, Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten.

Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He died at the age of 104.

In a tribute dedicated to his father, Kojo Antwi wrote “My heart is saddened by your departure, my dear father. You lived a full life and lived it well. Your widow mourns you. All 17 of your children mourn you.

“We are all little branches of the mighty tree that you were in this life. You did the best you could for your family. I may not have understood you as a child but I have appreciated and celebrated you since becoming an adult,” he noted.