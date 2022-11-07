Entrepreneur and radio show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Delay’, has posed a thought-provoking question to the former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong.

Speaking on The Delay Show aired on November 5, 2022, the civil engineer expressed optimism that he is the man to lead the NPP regardless.

But Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) who sought to probe the feasibility of Mr Agyepong’s aspiration asked “Considering how Ghanaians are wailing and complaining about hunger; Ghanaians are dejected under NPP and now you’re here as a member of the NPP asking to be voted for. Do you think Ghanaians will listen to you?”.

The politician said; “They will listen to me. First and foremost, we need to know that we need someone who would speak the truth always to Ghanaians. We cannot spend what we do not have. Our budget is always in deficit; we need to cut our coats according to the size of cloth we have. We need to be truthful to Ghanaians. For instance, if we cannot construct new roads and put together a proper maintenance review. We like constructing new things without providing any form of maintenance for the old ones.”

A number of names have been mentioned as flagbearer hopefuls with a few confirming their willingness to lead the party to ‘break the eight’. One is Mr Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the party who also served as Press Secretary to former president John Agyekum Kufuor between 2001 and 2006.

