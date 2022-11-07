Former Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akonnor, says he has no regrets about working as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Akonnor, in January 2020, replaced Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal.

The former Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC gaffer was sacked after Ghana’s shaky start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite describing the environment he worked in as toxic, he insists leading the four times African Cup of Nations champions was a dream fulfilled.

According to him, he harbours no regrets during his year-and-a-half stay.

“No, I can’t say that. Working as Black Stars coach? It’s the biggest [for any coach],” he told JoySports Prime Take.

“It is the environment which was not conducive. I wish it had been better so that I could use my knowledge to help the nation, but I didn’t get it.

“It didn’t work out doesn’t mean I regret coaching the team,” he said.

When Akonnor was sacked in September last year, pundits said there could be a second tenure just like Kwasi Appiah, and he wouldn’t rule out that, but for now, his focus is to grow his technical skills.

“I can’t say for now,” he said.

“I am still a coach and I am working on improving my skills, but I still want to get more knowledge about the game. Now, I am looking at doing the Technical Director thing, in terms of improving, scouting, and all those things, not necessarily the coaching aspect, but I want to improve more and be better,” he stated.

Akonnor scouted for the Black Stars during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.