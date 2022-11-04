Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer, Richard Kingson, has said he is aiming to help the side reach the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The best performance of the country in the history of the Mundial came in 2010 where the team played in the quarterfinals for the first time.

Kingson was a key figure for the side during the tournament in South Africa.

Now acting as the goalkeeper’s trainer, the 44-year-old says he is hoping to make history with the team.

“We all have different feelings and different dimensions, you know, but me personally I have belief in the team,” he told Asempa FM.

“I cannot assure you that we are going to win the trophy, but I am hoping that we will go more than the quarterfinals, so that I Richard Kingston, as the goalkeepers’ trainer, can set a new record,” he added.

Kingson played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups with the Black Stars.

Ghana will open their campaign at the World Cup against Portugal on November 24 before coming up against South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.

The team will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi before taking on Switzerland on November 17.

The final squad for the tournament will be released on November 14 by Otto Addo, who is the head coach for the side.

The 22nd edition of the world’s biggest football tournament will kick off from November 20 to December 18.