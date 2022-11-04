Former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari, has finally lifted the lid on the unfortunate incident which happened in the camp during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Former AC Milan star was sent home from camp for physically assaulting the owner of the Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Parker during a disagreement over appearances fees.

According to Muntari, he felt remorseful after the incident and has since been looking for an opportunity to openly apologise for his indiscipline towards the former Black Stars committee member.

He revealed the dishonesty by the Management was what led to the unfortunate incident in Brazil.

“I will use this opportunity to apologise to him. I disgraced him and made people ridicule him. It was not intentional to do something like that. Whenever I see him, I will find a way to apologise to him directly. He is an elder and I’ve been looking for him for a long time. I’ve no bad feelings about him. It was not him but the situation,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV as quoted by pulse.com.gh.

“I never had the chance to talk to him but I don’t think I had problems with him during the World Cup. It was a pile of a lot of things that led to me bursting out. I’m someone who doesn’t talk and when I work, I work really hard,” he said.

The Champions League winner also extended an apology to the family of the renowned businessman if his actions caused them some discomfort.

“I don’t disrespect elders so it will take a lot of things for me to react, unfortunately, he was sitting in front of me and things got really bad. Immediately it happened I felt really bad. I wasn’t thinking just about him but his daughter, his family, his wife, and all those things. It’s not right for someone to disrespect their father. I’ve looking for him to apologise to him for my behaviour at that time but I have not seen him yet.

Muntari has been capped 84 times by Ghana and scored 20 goals.