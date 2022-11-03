Former Ghana international, John Paintsil, has tipped the Black Stars to reach the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s best performance in the history of the Mundial came in 2010 where the team played in the quarterfinals, Paintsil was a key figure for the side.

The 41-year-old, speaking in an interview, said the experience garnered over three previous World Cup appearances makes the Black Stars prime candidates for success in Qatar.

“Ghana is experienced at the World Cup now and I believe we [Ghana] will reach the final. I believe it from the bottom of my heart,” he told Joy Sports.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

They will open their campaign against the Europeans on 24th November; play South Korea on November 28, before concluding the group stages with a crunch tie against Uruguay on December 2, 2022.

Ghana will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi before taking on Switzerland on November 17.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will run from November 20-18 December 2022.