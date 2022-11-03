Ghana Premier League heavyweights, Hearts of Oak have announced the appointment of club legend, Bernard Dong-Bortey as a youth development coach.

The former midfielder will lead the club’s U-14 side and is expected to assist coach Samuel Nii Noi at the U-18 level while building the fundamental modules to revamp the U-14 team.

Both Dong-Bortey and Samuel Nii Noi will work closely with the new head coach of Hearts of Oak, Slavko Matic.

His appointment forms part of the club’s restricting program and a renewed focus on youth development.

Dong-Bortey made over 100 appearances for the Accra club and was instrumental in the club winning four league titles and the CAF Confederation Cup.

He was a joint top scorer of the league in 2002.