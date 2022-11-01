President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, has hit back at critics of Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo.

Addo, 46, who masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the Mundial has come under pressure for accepting Black Stars coaching role as a part-time job.

Mr Okraku, speaking at a pre-world cup activity dubbed ‘Dinner with the Legends,’ urged Ghanaians to have a positive mentality ahead of Qatar 2022 and support the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach.

“Let’s go back to our two battles against Nigeria,” he said. The country stood up in support of a common foe. We were victors.

“Just look at where our Black Stars have come from. It got to a point, we didn’t have quality. Gradually over time, you see a good team shaping up.

“It is that time that all of us must throw our weight behind the team. Who was the coach that qualified Ghana for the world cup recently? Is it not Otto? Was he a part-time or full-time coach? Let’s be positive,” he added.

Otto Addo is expected to lead Ghana in her first Qatar 2022 match against Portugal on November 24, 2022.

Ghana will open camp for the global showpiece on November 10.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.