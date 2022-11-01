Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has insisted that the head coach of the side, Otto Addo, is fully in charge of player call-up to the national team.

Addo earned the praise from the football fraternity after steering the country’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup at the expense of Nigeria in March.

Over the years, officials of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] have been accused of influencing player call-up into the national team.

However, Didi Dramani, a former Asante Kotoko gaffer speaking to Graphic Sports reiterated that Addo is in charge of player call-up.

READ ALSO

According to him, the technical team, headed by the 46-year-old is fully in charge of player selection without any interference from the GFA president or any other official.

“Let me say that there has never been any interference from the GFA President, Kurt (Simeon-Okraku) since we were appointed,” he said.

“No official has ever imposed any player on us so far. He (Kurt) can only share his opinion like anybody else, but he has never imposed any player on us,” he emphasised.

Otto Addo is expected to name his final 26-man squad for the Mundial on November 14.