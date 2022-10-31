Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, says Otto Addo has no option but to deliver at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the quality of players at his disposal.

Following the country’s qualification to the Mundial in Qatar, six new players have joined the team with five switching nationalities.

Out of the six, Salisu, Inaki Williams, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, and Tariq Lamptey have all played for the team while Stephan Ambrosius is yet to feature although he was handed a call-up by the technical team. Patric Pfeiffer, on the other hand, is yet to be invited.

With the addition of these players, Nyantakyi, who led Ghana to three World Cups as an FA president, believes Addo has the best materials to get good results in Qatar.

“I think we have some of the best players; you can’t take anything away from [Mohammed] Kudus. Kudus can play in any team in the world, you can’t take anything from Thomas Partey, and you can’t take anything away from Inaki Williams who’s now in the team,” he told Joy Sports.

“[Mohammed] Salisu is at the prime of his career. We have some of the best players, the rest of the work now is to manage these players, blend them and ensure that they produce the desired results for us. That is the responsibility of Otto Addo and the management of the FA led by my good friend, Kurt Okraku.”

Nyantakyi added that the Mundial is a big platform for the former Black Stars midfielder to show the world what he is capable of doing.

“I hope they will live up to expectations. I think Otto Addo must put in his very best because this is an opportunity for him [Otto Addo] as one of the few black coaches to lead a team at the World Cup — and one of the few from Ghana — the second after Kwasi Appiah to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup. Fortunately, the country is behind him and he should not let us down.”

The Black Stars are drawn in Group H, where they will come up against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay hoping to go past the group stage once again.

Ghana will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 before flying to Qatar on November 19.