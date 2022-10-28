Otto Addo has pledged that the Black Stars will play good football at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The West African country has not been convincing in their recent games played ahead of the Mundial.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

According to him, his side will stick to the Ghanaian style of football which has always been pleasing and comes with results.

“First of all, we want to play our style of play and I think Ghanaian teams in the past always play good football,” the 46-year-old who is the head coach of the side told TV3.

“This is what we want and we had previous tournaments that showed that Ghana has good footballers.

“Our football comes surely with victories and I think this is the first thing we want. If we can survive the group stage which I said is going to be very tough, then anything is possible,” he stated on Countdown Qatar.

The Black Stars are the least-ranked country on the latest Fifa ranking among all the 32 qualified teams.

However, Otto remains confident that his side can beat every team.

“I know that we can beat every team in the world. Everybody knows that the World Cup, will not come like the whole world expects things to be.

“I think the first match is very decisive and from there, we can know how to go on the second match,” he added.

Ghana will open camp on November 10 before taking on Switzerland on November 17.

The Black Stars will begin their 2022 tourney against Portugal on November 24.