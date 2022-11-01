Takeoff, one-third of Migos, is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston, TMZ Hip Hop has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell the site that the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM on Tuesday, that’s when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead (Credit: TMZ)

Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff – either in the head or near his head.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Takeoff (left) and Quavo (Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

TMZ Hip Hop has obtained footage from the scene, and you can see Quavo — in an orange shirt — and others gathered around Takeoff.

At first, they tried to move him, but then put him back down, and Quavo yelled for someone to get help.

TMZ is told as many as two other people were also shot, and they were taken to a hospital. It’s unclear what their conditions are. Quavo was not injured.

Just a couple of hours before the shooting, Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley. Quavo had posted a video earlier in the night, driving around Houston with Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday.

