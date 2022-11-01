Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso constituency, Davis Opoku Ansah, has endorsed Adom FM’s annual gospel music festival dubbed Adom Praiz.

He described as lauded the decision by the Multimedia Group to create a common platform for Christians to worship and praise God.

“Adom Praiz has come to stay. It is one of the reasons God continues to bless Multimedia. You are contributing in building a very godly nation,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

OPK, as he is popularly called, said any organisation that finds praise at the centre of what they do progresses.

The Mpraeso MP commended Adom FM for reminding Ghanaians through Adom Praiz that “God is supreme”

“We bless God for Adom FM and we bless God for Adom Praiz,” he added.

Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated American gospel singer Travis Greene is the headline artiste for Adom Praiz.

The event is set to happen at the Perez Dome on November 4, 2022, with other renowned Ghanaian gospel musicians such as Ohemaa Mercy, Celestine Donkor, Jack Alolome, Piesie Esther, Efe Grace, Edwin Dadson, Jackie Ankrah and a host of talented singers billed to perform.

The ticket prices for this year’s event are GH₵ 150 for two and GH₵ 100 for singles.