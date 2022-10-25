Ghanaian gospel music sensation, Piesie Esther, gospel kid on the block, Efe Grace, and vocal queen, Jackie Ankrah have been added to the list of billed musicians for the 2022 Adom Praiz concert.

The trio is joining an already powerful list of Ghanaian gospel music icons and United States of America gospel king, Travis Greene who will be headlining the event at the Perez Dome on November 4, 2022.

The Ghanaian artistes on the bill include the likes of Celestine Donkor, Perez Music, Jack Alolome, and Edwin Dadson, among others.

The 12th edition of the Adom Praiz promises to be exciting, especially as the show takes a turn away from the coronavirus-imposed virtual concert held at the height of the pandemic.

Tickets are available at all branches of First National Bank and at the front desk of the Multimedia Group’s radio building.

Tickets are going for GHS 100 and GHS 150 cedis for single and double, respectively.

RELATED