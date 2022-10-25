Four persons arrested in connection with the disturbances that occurred during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency elections at Adansi North have been convicted.

They have also been fined GHS 6,000 each, by the Bekwai Circuit Court, or in default serve three months imprisonment.

This was when they appeared before the court, Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

The four have been identified as Adjei Evans, Kingsford Anku, Francis Amoah and Akwesi Acquah.

The suspects destroyed chairs and other property belonging to the Nana Abu Bonsra Primary School, which was the venue for the elections while the ballot was being counted.

They were arrested on Sunday, 23 October 2022, and arraigned on Tuesday, convicted and fined.