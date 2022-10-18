A year after the most thrilling annual gospel concert was held virtually, Adom Praiz is back with a mega ministration that will see all from far and wide convene to worship.

Ahead of this year’s edition, the official launch of the 2022 Adom Praiz was held during the Adom Live Worship show on Wednesday.

Launch of Adom Praiz 2022

Rev Kwamena Idan, who spearheaded the hour-long event, promised expectations will be fulfilled.

The launch, which took place at the Victory Bible Church at Kokomlemle, Accra, also saw the unveiling of artistes who have been billed to inspire with their melodious voices.

The show will be headlined by Travis Greene, with Celestine Donkor, Perez Music, Jack Alolome, Edwin Dadson, and a host of talented singers billed to perform.

Launch of Adom Praiz 2022

This year’s edition comes with a twist; rather than the one-day show, the experience has been transformed into a two-day festival with a combination of worship, praises, prayers and prophetic declarations.

Launch of Adom Praiz 2022

The annual Adom Praiz concert, powered by Adom 106.3FM, will come off on November3 and 4, 2022 at the Perez Dome for a cost of GH₵ 150 for couple, and GH₵ 100 for single.

For 12 years running, the show has generated massive testimonies of the goodness of God, and this year’s power-packed edition would be no different.

Hallelujah will be chorused by all beloveds of God till their sacrifices of praise shake the seventh gate of Heaven.