Members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) will from Wednesday, October 19, 2022, close down their shops in a nationwide protest.

The decision, according to the aggrieved traders, is to halt commercial activities based on the killer tax rates and the continuous depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.

The traders say the situation is adversely affecting their businesses and depleting their capital and profit margins.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng, said the closure will last for five days.

“We will lock the shops on Wednesday, October 19 and reopen for business on Monday, October 24,” he announced.

Dr Obeng stated the directive is not to punish Ghanaians, the government or the traders but a vital move to ensure their grievances are taken into consideration.

“We just want to drum home our concerns and let the government know our plight to expedite solutions. So the prudent thing for every businessman is to lock our shops and go and relax in our villages,” he added.