Award-winning music group, Soul Winners, left gospel music lovers spellbound when they gave the audience of this year’s edition of Adom Praiz a treat.

This year’s annual gospel concert, Adom Praiz, saw the evergreen music group give fans a taste of heaven with renditions of their old worship songs.

Wearing beautiful smocks, they led patrons through a time of praise and worship as they thank God for his goodness in 2022.

The elated crowd sang and danced their hearts out as Soul Winners gives off spectacular performances.

From the popular Wala bolo song, Aseda se no among others, they made their impact felt and left a markable imprint in the minds of patrons with their electrifying ministration.