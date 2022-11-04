Pastor of Empowerment Worship Centre, Accra, Ghana, Prophet Gideon Danso, delivered a powerful sermon at this year’s Adom Praiz Festival.

Mounting the stage, Prophet Danso encouraged Christians and Ghanaians at large to remain steadfast in Christ amid the economic challenge.

To him, every challenge is meant to push us higher in life and closer to God’s plan for our lives.

The dynamic, youthful, energetic and spirit-filled pastor called on patrons who have thronged the Perez Dome not to lose hope but keep trusting in God.

