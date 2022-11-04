It was a combination of gospel rap and reggae performances when the Adom Praiz 2022 headliner, Travis Green, mounted the stage at Perez Dome.

The American gospel musician and preacher together with his band members electrified patrons with their songs and it was indeed a night to remember.

From the dancing and moment of worship, Travis just knew when and how to introduce each song to keep patrons in the spirit.

The all-conquering gospel singer did not fail to live up to expectations.

In fact, the Dome at Dzorwulu was a place to be as the heavens indeed came down.