Gospel diva, Celestine Donkor, completely stole the show when she stepped forward to perform at the 2022 Adom Praiz Festival.

The event was held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu.

Scores of Ghanaians trooped to the auditorium in an atmosphere of gratitude and worship as well as give thanks and praise to the Lord.

The award-winning musician, who usually sings in her local dialect, Ewe, started off by filling the auditorium with the holy spirit through a heated worship session.

Then, she switched to a praise session during which congregants couldn’t help but dance their feet off.

