Ace Ghanaian gospel musician, Jacob Kwaw, popular known as Jack Alolome, set the Dome of Perez Chapel on fire at this year’s Adom Praiz Festival.

Known for his powerful worship songs, he took patrons of Ghana’s number one gospel concert to the seventh heavens.

His hit songs like ‘Tomorow by this time’, ‘Woso me mu’ and others got the audience in the auditorium on their feet.

Hands were lifted with dozens queuing to give an offering to the man for his powerful ministration.

MORE: