Jackie Ankrah’s status as an astute media person did not hinder her from presenting her own thanksgiving to the altar of God during this year’s Adom Praiz Festival.

Jackie performed after the likes of Piesie Esther, Jack Alolome, Ohemaa Mercy, headline artiste Travis Greene had shaken the auditorium with soul-uplifting music.

She impressed the audience with her high notes while singing classic contemporary music.

She led the audience to praise the Most High God for his protection and blessings since the beginning of the year.